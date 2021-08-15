Analysts Expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Analysts expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to post ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. Puma Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 318.22% and a negative net margin of 9.77%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PBYI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.26. 780,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,553. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $296.06 million, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.11. Puma Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $47,134.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $147,149.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,149.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,888 shares of company stock valued at $245,974. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBYI. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 33,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 72,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 12.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 18.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

