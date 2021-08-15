SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GDRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GDRX stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.08. 2,925,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,901. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a current ratio of 17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion and a PE ratio of -42.14. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 40.76% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. Analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 800 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $26,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,118,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,956,044.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Babak Azad sold 70,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $2,627,904.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,904.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 451,774 shares of company stock valued at $14,004,559 and have sold 1,506,438 shares valued at $53,428,393. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in GoodRx by 99.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in GoodRx by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 1,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in GoodRx by 26.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 31.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.