Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.920-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.340 EPS.

NYSE TDC traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.13. 1,880,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 551.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. Teradata has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $59.58.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TDC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Summit Insights reissued a buy rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.13.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

