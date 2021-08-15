AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $9.11 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $9,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPTL. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,359.1% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000.

NYSEARCA SPTL traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $42.47. 1,219,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,601. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.79.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

