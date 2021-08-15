SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,454,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,836 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $53,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 57,865 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 446.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,705. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $38.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.18.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

