ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Short Interest Update

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 557.1% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ADMT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. 3,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,937. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of environmentally safe chemical products for industrial use; non-toxic composite fabricating resin; non-invasive, electronic therapy technology, electronic development and production and topical, dermatological products. It operates through the following business segments: Chemical, Electronic, and Engineering.

