Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the July 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Anhui Conch Cement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS:AHCHY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.42. The stock had a trading volume of 33,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,756. Anhui Conch Cement has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $39.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.

