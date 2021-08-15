ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the July 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AAVMY traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $13.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,176. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $13.87.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAVMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC lowered shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.40 ($13.41) to €11.30 ($13.29) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

