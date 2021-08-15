ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the July 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AAVMY traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $13.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,176. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $13.87.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAVMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC lowered shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.40 ($13.41) to €11.30 ($13.29) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

