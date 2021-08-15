Short Interest in Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Expands By 790.0%

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 790.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SPMTF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,115. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.11. Spearmint Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.36.

About Spearmint Resources

Spearmint Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum, palladium, copper, nickel, vanadium, and cesium. Its flagship property is the Clayton Valley Lithium Clay project comprising 2 claim blocks totaling 1,160 acres in Nevada.

