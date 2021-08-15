Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Short Interest Up 463.6% in July

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 463.6% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SUIC traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.97. 21,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,065. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides IT management consulting services. The company was formerly known as AJ Greentech Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. in July 2017. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, New York.

