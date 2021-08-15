Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Short Interest Up 463.6% in July

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 463.6% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SUIC traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.97. 21,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,065. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $20.00.
About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated
