Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Update

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 83.0% from the July 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shiseido from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.
Shares of OTCMKTS SSDOY traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.26. 13,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,324. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.71 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Shiseido has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $79.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.30.
About Shiseido
Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also conducts restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.
