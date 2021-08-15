Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Update

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 83.0% from the July 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shiseido from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Get Shiseido alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SSDOY traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.26. 13,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,324. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.71 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Shiseido has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $79.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.30.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Shiseido had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Shiseido will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also conducts restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.