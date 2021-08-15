Short Interest in Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Grows By 790.0%

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 790.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SPMTF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,115. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.11. Spearmint Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.36.
About Spearmint Resources
Featured Story: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Spearmint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spearmint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.