SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Short Interest Up 800.0% in July

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SJMHY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,762. SJM has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $5.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97.
About SJM
