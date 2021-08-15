SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Short Interest Up 800.0% in July

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SJMHY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,762. SJM has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $5.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97.

About SJM

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

