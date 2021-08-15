America First Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.32. 1,672,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,308. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $103.48 and a one year high of $155.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.51.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.