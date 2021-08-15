National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.050-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.400-$4.800 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.75. 308,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,772. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $37.87 and a one year high of $55.22.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $51.63 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.03.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

