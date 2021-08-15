Analysts Set AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) PT at $113.33

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of AeroVironment stock traded down $2.70 on Thursday, hitting $100.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,385. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.07 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.45. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.96 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $704,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $1,349,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,615.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,069,132. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in AeroVironment by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

