First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.77 Million

Equities research analysts predict that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will report $27.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.40 million. First Business Financial Services posted sales of $26.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year sales of $112.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $112.00 million to $112.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $116.00 million, with estimates ranging from $113.00 million to $120.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 22.83%.

FBIZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

In other news, Director Carla C. Chavarria acquired 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $34,991.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 552,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 74,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 345,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 4.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 306,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 3.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 303,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

FBIZ traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $28.76. The company had a trading volume of 10,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,224. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.25. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $245.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

