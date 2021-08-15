$126.66 Million in Sales Expected for Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) will announce sales of $126.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.37 million and the lowest is $123.96 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will report full-year sales of $519.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $508.09 million to $527.24 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $531.89 million, with estimates ranging from $511.21 million to $554.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on PECO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

NASDAQ:PECO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.14. The stock had a trading volume of 171,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,120. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $31.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips Edison & Company Inc (PECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.