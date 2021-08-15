BeatzCoin (BTZC) Hits One Day Volume of $70.00

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $70.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00070070 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,975 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

