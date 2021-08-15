PIN Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7,706.00 (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the US dollar. One PIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00048001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.05 or 0.00132093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.20 or 0.00154065 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,326.15 or 1.00239982 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $406.52 or 0.00879620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,260.57 or 0.07055178 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

