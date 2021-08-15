Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $5,248,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $74,951,000 after purchasing an additional 147,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.40.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $181.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

