Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) Position Reduced by Ampfield Management L.P.

Ampfield Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,557 shares during the quarter. Ibere Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.4% of Ampfield Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ampfield Management L.P. owned about 0.26% of Ibere Pharmaceuticals worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSE IBER traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69. Ibere Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

