Ampfield Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ampfield Management L.P. lessened its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 36.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 63,016 shares during the period. Ross Stores comprises 11.2% of Ampfield Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ampfield Management L.P.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $13,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Ross Stores by 25.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 30.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,931,000 after acquiring an additional 31,161 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1,188.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 55,497 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 11.0% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8.5% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 35,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROST traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $124.66. 1,308,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,427. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.84. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

