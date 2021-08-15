Black Diamond Financial LLC Purchases 1,415 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $230.15 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $230.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.24.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

