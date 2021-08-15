Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Buys 5,278 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,633 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,055 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 13,329 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 19,353 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.32. 7,525,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,653,781. The company has a market capitalization of $272.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.67. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $59.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

