Analysts Set Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Price Target at $58.13

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.13.
Several research firms recently weighed in on IR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.
In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,661.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE:IR traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,798,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,389. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.09 and a beta of 1.51. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $52.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70.
Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. Research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.
About Ingersoll Rand
Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.
