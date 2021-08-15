Analysts Set Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Price Target at $58.13

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.13.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,661.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IR traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,798,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,389. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.09 and a beta of 1.51. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $52.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. Research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

