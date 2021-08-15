Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $322,000 Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 27,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,716 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in DraftKings by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in DraftKings by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in DraftKings by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

NASDAQ DKNG traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $53.50. 12,124,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,968,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 4.72.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,362.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,645,949 shares in the company, valued at $204,793,431.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,334,973 shares of company stock worth $219,296,927. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.