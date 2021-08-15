3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Up 1,625.0% in July

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 1,625.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of TGOPY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,347. 3i Group has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $9.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69.

TGOPY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $8.71 price target on shares of 3i Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cheuvreux initiated coverage on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.83 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 3i Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.27.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

