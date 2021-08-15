Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the July 15th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of Tokyo Electron stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $101.53. 376,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,828. Tokyo Electron has a 52 week low of $59.84 and a 52 week high of $115.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.52. The stock has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

