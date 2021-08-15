Armor Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 67,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

BNL stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.92. 565,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,881. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion and a PE ratio of 57.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.94.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BNL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

