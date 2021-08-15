Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Receives $25.29 Average PT from Analysts

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.29.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 11.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 84,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 3.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Radius Health by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Radius Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 42,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter.
Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.92 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Radius Health
Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.
