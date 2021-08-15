Analysts Set Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) PT at $89.82

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.82.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, raised their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

BAX stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $74.56. 2,911,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,276,538. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. Baxter International has a one year low of $73.54 and a one year high of $88.32. The company has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $620,185,000 after purchasing an additional 451,813 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Baxter International by 9.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,001,000 after acquiring an additional 245,223 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 13.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,616,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,313,000 after acquiring an additional 186,142 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Baxter International by 136.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,525,000 after acquiring an additional 154,157 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,226,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $272,085,000 after acquiring an additional 97,826 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

