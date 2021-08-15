Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.450-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.58 billion-$3.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.64 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Flowserve from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.57.

Get Flowserve alerts:

NYSE FLS traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $40.19. 483,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,839. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.78. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $898.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.