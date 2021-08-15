Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Chegg posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Chegg currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

Shares of Chegg stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.25. 774,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,193. Chegg has a 1 year low of $62.84 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of -208.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 109.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,357,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,655 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Chegg by 12.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,930,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,900,000 after buying an additional 1,944,355 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Chegg by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,224,000 after buying an additional 1,544,901 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Chegg by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,098,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,724,000 after buying an additional 626,312 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

