Apron Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.88 Million (APN)

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Apron Network has a market capitalization of $8.73 million and $1.88 million worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apron Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0934 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Apron Network has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00057303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $402.81 or 0.00867990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00104170 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00044020 BTC.

Apron Network Coin Profile

APN is a coin. It launched on April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Buying and Selling Apron Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apron Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apron Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

