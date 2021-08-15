Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Buys 331 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,655 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 792.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $84.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. upped their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

