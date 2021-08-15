Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.50 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2021

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises 5.1% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $8,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 86.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

FTEC stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.89. 152,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,347. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $86.03 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.55.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.