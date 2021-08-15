Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.50 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises 5.1% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $8,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 86.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

FTEC stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.89. 152,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,347. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $86.03 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.55.

