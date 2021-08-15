Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $642,000 Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 884,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $215,165,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 399,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,902 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.89.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 922 shares of company stock worth $223,034 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $246.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.15. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

