Avion Wealth Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Avion Wealth reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,942,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, ACG Wealth boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 142,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.73. 27,914,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,863,904. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

