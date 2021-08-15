Avion Wealth Has $462,000 Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Avion Wealth lowered its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on UAL. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

NASDAQ:UAL traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $46.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,515,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,274,886. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.77.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($9.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

