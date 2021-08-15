L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $238.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LHX. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $233.77.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $229.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $233.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $6,615,132.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,866,849.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total value of $14,165,867.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,271,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 418.8% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

