Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) is Avion Wealth’s 5th Largest Position

Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 7.1% of Avion Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $23,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,231.9% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,553,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418,139 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $21,614,000. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% during the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,135,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,826,000 after purchasing an additional 232,480 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.3% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 429,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,502,000 after purchasing an additional 208,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 702,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,097,000 after purchasing an additional 146,863 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.94. 1,575,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,734. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.46. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

