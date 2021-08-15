Avion Wealth Buys Shares of 463,114 Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 463,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for 2.8% of Avion Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,885,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,734,000 after buying an additional 6,165,982 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,955,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,430,000 after buying an additional 2,183,407 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,377,000 after buying an additional 1,599,592 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 912.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,278,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,736,000 after buying an additional 3,855,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,595,000.

Shares of PDBC stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.92. 2,036,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,658,239. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.91. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $20.49.

