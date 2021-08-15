Analysts Set Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Target Price at $55.57

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.57.

BLDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $51.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,049,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,070. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.26. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $27.63 and a 12 month high of $53.99.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

