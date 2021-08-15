Brokerages Set Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target at $82.64

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Roth Capital raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,939,907.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,014,000 after purchasing an additional 84,584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,148,000 after acquiring an additional 502,872 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,029,000 after acquiring an additional 658,570 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,009,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,250,000 after acquiring an additional 194,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,511,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,305,000 after acquiring an additional 186,797 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SMTC traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,573. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.63. Semtech has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.41.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

