Donut (DONUT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $813,347.00

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 15th. In the last week, Donut has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. One Donut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a total market cap of $942,730.12 and approximately $813,347.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00048147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.01 or 0.00131610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.49 or 0.00154207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,323.32 or 0.99922587 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.34 or 0.00874356 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.62 or 0.07037688 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

