344,049 Shares in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Acquired by B&I Capital AG

B&I Capital AG acquired a new position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 344,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,278,000. Gladstone Land makes up approximately 2.2% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,644,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,096,000 after purchasing an additional 129,010 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 11.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 44,446 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 115,704 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 19.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 41,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 67,764 shares in the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

NASDAQ:LAND traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,364. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $747.53 million, a PE ratio of -70.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.02.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.0451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.38%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

