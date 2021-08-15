IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a growth of 967.2% from the July 15th total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 179,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRCP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 48,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $73.40 million, a P/E ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.57. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $3.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25.

Get IRSA Propiedades Comerciales alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 1st quarter worth $1,770,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.