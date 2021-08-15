iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,719. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.61. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $26.52.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.019 dividend. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.
