iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,719. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.61. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $26.52.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.019 dividend. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) by 386.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,946 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 8.91% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.