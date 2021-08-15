HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Short Interest Down 63.6% in July

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the July 15th total of 167,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

HBT traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.61. 7,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,488. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. HBT Financial has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.47.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. HBT Financial had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HBT Financial will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,843,000 after purchasing an additional 51,777 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 35.8% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,232,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,103,000 after purchasing an additional 324,623 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 30.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 760,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,020,000 after purchasing an additional 178,848 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 749,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 18,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 10.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 730,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 67,401 shares in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

